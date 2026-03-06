The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets will go head-to-head on Friday night. Josh Hart is dealing with an injury concern, however. Is Hart playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Hart has played an impactful role with the Knicks. He is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per outing across 51 games played. The Knicks are prepared to make another postseason run, but they will need Hart on the floor to reach their full potential in the playoffs.

As for Friday's matchup, Hart's status is currently in question. Here's everything we know about his injury status for tonight's game.

Josh Hart's injury status vs. Nuggets

Hart is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nuggets.

Friday's game should be competitive. The Knicks are set to enter play with a 40-23 record, which is good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. The 39-24 Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference.

Having Hart on the floor would go a long way toward helping the Knicks defeat the Nuggets on the road. When it comes to the question of if Josh Hart is playing tonight, however, the answer is maybe.

Knicks injury report

The Knicks have three players listed on the injury report for Friday night's game.

Josh Hart (lower back; lower back contusion): Questionable

Miles McBride (pelvic; core muscle surgery): Out

Dillon Jones (G League two-way): Out

The Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 120-113 on Thursday. Friday's game represents the second of a back-to-back, so Denver's injury report has yet to be announced.