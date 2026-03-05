It is hard to maintain “an element of surprise” after enduring a grueling 82-game season. At a certain point, opponents know what to expect and how to counteract different parts of a team’s scheme. While the rest of the NBA must be aware of the many ways in which the New York Knicks' offense can thrive, there might be one asset that could mystify teams down the road.

Wednesday night’s 103-100 loss to the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder saw All-Star Jalen Brunson score just 16 points while shooting just 5-of-18 from the field and 2-of-5 from distance. Despite these paltry marks, the Villanova product was able to impact the game with his passing. He collected 15 assists on the night, showing another way in which he can lead the offense.

Brunson’s status as a premier scorer will be critical as usual, but his ability to facilitate and set up teammates could turn lackluster nights into serviceable ones, and potentially make elite evenings part of a story that ends with a parade.

“Good basketball game. I thought our guys, they could have folded at any time,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game. “We were down double digits. I liked our competitive spirit.”

Jalen Brunson’s identity is centered around scoring

The obvious must be stated. The Knicks are at their best when Brunson is among the team’s leading scorers. Across 58 games this season, Brunson has averaged 26.5 points while shooting around 47 percent from the field and roughly 38 percent from distance.

Brunson can typically score from all three levels with ease, but he struggled to do so against the Thunder. He totaled just two points in the first half and only three points in the final quarter. One of the guard’s key misses came late in the fourth quarter when he missed a three-pointer that would have tied the contest.

“I feel like I missed a lot of shots I normally make,” Brunson told Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

If the 29-year-old had put more points on the board while also making key passes, it is possible that the Knicks would have defeated Oklahoma City and re-established their identity as a bona fide NBA Finals contender.

Jalen Brunson’s passing could help Knicks win ugly games

Any team worth its salt would prefer to be firing on all cylinders nightly, but playoff basketball often demands that teams find different ways to win when things do not go according to plan.

If Brunson were to experience a poor shooting night during the tournament, his passing could be a skill that may allow the Knicks to steal a game they may otherwise lose. Teammates such as OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns can each score in a variety of ways. Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander highlighted the Knicks’ overall firepower after escaping Madison Square Garden with a win.

“Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they're well-balanced,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the contest. “They're obviously top of the East for a reason. They're a good team, a playoff team. Really good roster.”

Even if Brunson falters, others could pick up the slack and take advantage of the New Jersey native’s passing. While this is not an ideal path to victory for New York, it offers another reason to be optimistic about a squad whose results have been volatile for the majority of the campaign.