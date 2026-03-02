The Nike Air Jordan Retro release calendar continues round out during 2026 as fans have a number of hyped releases to look forward to in the coming months. While Jordan Brand and Nike bring back classic colorways retro silhouettes at an unprecedented rate, we've also seen a fair share of new, updated looks. The Air Jordan 8 is reportedly set to feature a New York Knicks-inspired colorway, dropping later in 2026.

The New York Knicks always held a special place in the story of Michael Jordan and much to the dismay of diehard Knicks' fans, Jordan posted some of his most memorable performances in Madison Square Garden throughout the 90's. From 1989-1993, the Bulls saw four playoffs wins over the Knicks greatly thanks to Jordan's excellence.

As a result, we've seen a number of Knicks' blue and orange sneakers within the Air Jordan collection, paying homage to another great franchise that defined Jordan's career. Reminiscent of the “Cavs” Air Jordan 4, the latest Air Jordan 8 release is expected to feature black suede complete with Knicks' accents throughout.

Air Jordan 8 “Knicks”

BREAKING: “Knicks” Air Jordan 8 will be releasing on December 24th. 🧡💙 Black/Safety Orange/Racer Blue

Reported on and mocked-up by @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 8 is expected to come with a color code of Black/Safety Orange-Race Blue for a very clean color combination over what appears to be suede along the black uppers. The uppers will match the black outsole as we see hits of orange and blue throughout the typical Jordan 8 design. The pull tab and chenille tongue logo should also come in blue and orange to match the midsole accents.

As of now, the Jordan 8 “Knicks” is expected to arrive December 24, 2026 as part of the Nike Jordan retro holiday releases. This pair should retail for the standard $220 retail tag, coming in full family sizing with adjusted pricing. Expect more information closer to drop date as these should release through Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms,