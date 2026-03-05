After playing in only his second game at Madison Square Garden, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren discussed the significance of playing in the Mecca after his 28 points in a 103-100 win against the New York Knicks. What Holmgren called playing at Madison Square Garden — “a hooper’s dream” — rings true for many young NBA players.

Holmgren scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half, finishing with six threes. The Thunder All-Star found his offense early, before helping his team fend off the Knicks down the stretch.

“Just trying to find open space. From there, it was more of my teammates seeing me, and then, just knocking down shots,” Holmgren said. “We’ve played a lot of close games. I felt like we did a really good job of getting into the right stuff. We made enough plays on both ends down the stretch to close it out. Obviously, they made some plays too. They just didn’t quite convert, and if they do, it’s a different-looking game. But that’s how basketball goes.

“Obviously, we want to be better. We want to continue to be better. Figure out how we can be better from this game. It’s a tough league, and you always take a win. You never take it for granted. A win is a win.”

Perhaps the bright lights of MSG were what helped spark Holmgren to find his offensive rhythm early in the Thunder’s three-point win against the Knicks.

“It doesn’t matter if you have 100 points; it only counts as one win on the record. But it’s always cool to have a good game in the Mecca,” Holmgren said. “I’ve only played here one other time, and I’d say this is definitely my best game in the Garden. So, that’s awesome. And on top of that, we were able to win the game, which is even better.”

Holmgren was 11-for-19 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from deep, eight rebounds, and two assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points, eight assists, and one steal.

Chet Holmgren on performance versus Knicks in Thunder win

After the Thunder lost Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren led the defending champions to a close victory on the road. Caruso suffered a left hip contusion, and Hartenstein was also ruled out for the night due to a left calf injury. Heading into Madison Square Garden, Holmgren says he could feel a positive vibe from his teammates, as the Thunder closed out its three-game road trip on a high note.

“It’s any hooper’s dream to play in the Garden,” Holmgren said. “The juices were flowing, and we were ready to play.”

The Thunder, on a four-game winning streak, will host the Warriors on Saturday.