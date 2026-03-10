The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Boston Red Sox in a spring training matchup on Tuesday. During the early portion of the contest, Spencer Torkelson sustained an injury that forced him to leave the game.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old first baseman was hit by a pitch on his right forearm, according to Detroit-based sports writer Chris McCoskey. Torkelson left the game with a trainer to receive treatment on his arm.

“Spencer Torkelson was hit on his right forearm by a fastball from Burch Smith. He left the sim game with a trainer for treatment.”

It's not entirely clear how severe the injury may be. The Tigers will likely provide an update on Torkelson's status after Tuesday's spring training game comes to an end. In the meantime, Jace Jung stepped in at first base to finish the contest.

Torkelson is set to begin his fifth season in MLB. He's served as the starting first baseman in Detroit since 2022. A former top prospect within the organization, Spencer Torkelson, still aims to reach his career ceiling. He ended last season with a .240 batting average (career-best) and .333 OBP (career-best) while recording 135 hits, 31 home runs (tied career-best), and 78 RBIs.

Hopefully, the forearm issue isn't too serious. Torkelson has been rather consistent throughout his career in terms of health. Only once in his career has he failed to play in at least 100 games, and that came in 2024 when he was demoted to Triple-A Toledo for experiencing a serious slump in his performance. Injury has never really been a concern when it comes to Spencer Torkelson.