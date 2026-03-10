NFL free agency officially begins on March 11, but, as many fans are aware, a large number of players have verbally agreed to contracts before they can put pen to paper on Wednesday.

The Houston Texans are one of the latest teams to add another player to the roster. Former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith has signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Texans. According to Adam Schefter, Smith is guaranteed $13.5 million.

The veteran tackle has had some big seasons in the past. The 29-year-old has been with the Colts since 2018, when he was drafted in the second round out of Auburn. For the first time in his career, the tackle will take on a new team and one that he is very familiar with. Smith has faced the Texans' defense many times and will be very happy he does not need to battle that fierce unit any further.

Article Continues Below

The Texans re-signed Trent Brown this offseason, with the thought that Smith would play left tackle. It's been a crazy offseason for the Texans after trading for David Montgomery and releasing Joe Mixon. The Texans also brought in veteran safety and Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship from the Philadelphia Eagles. These are moves that could be season-changing for this squad.

The Texans contained the top defense in the league last season. That unit won games on its own. Many thought it could lead them to a Super Bowl appearance, but they fell to the New England Patriots. With a better offensive line, the Texans could be the best team in the AFC.