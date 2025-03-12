The New York Knicks are trying to cement their spot in the elite in the Eastern Conference, but that task is proving to be somewhat difficult for Tom Thibodeau and company.

The Knicks are safely in third place in the standings at the moment, but haven't been able to get close to either the record-setting Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics. However, that hasn't been for the lack of trying, as Tom Thibodeau is playing his stars as much as he possibly can in order to get every win possible.

That may not be what some of those stars even want. Ahead of the Knicks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, Bridges publicly admitted that even he would like a break here and there, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“Sometimes it’s not fun on the body,” Bridges said. “You’ll want that as a coach but also talked to him a little bit knowing that we’ve got a good enough team where our bench guys can come in and we don’t need to play 48 (minutes), 47.”

Bridges is currently tied for the NBA lead with 37.8 minutes played per game. The only player who plays as much as him? That would be his fellow Knicks teammate Josh Hart. OG Anunoby also ranks in the top 10 in minutes and Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both play more than 35 minutes a night, so it makes sense that they would want to sit down sometimes.

Bridges also believes in the guys behind him and thinks that the Knicks' bench can do an admirable job in relief. That is another reason he wants Thibodeau to rest the starters more, per Bondy.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team that can take away minutes,” Bridges said. “Which helps the defense, helps the offense, helps tired bodies being out there and giving up all these points. It helps just keeping fresh bodies out there.”

Bridges and the Knicks have a lot of work to do to be a contender despite their strong record this season. They have been routinely blown out by the best teams in the NBA, namely the Cavs and the Celtics, when they have matched up this season.

Maybe getting the starters some more rest is the secret sauce to vaulting New York into that top tier. Bridges is certainly hoping so.