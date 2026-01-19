The New York Knicks crumbling shortly after winning the NBA Cup is possibly the Knicksiest thing ever. The team began a losing skid at the end of 2025 and has struggled mightily since franchise cornerstone Jalen Brunson suffered an ankle sprain on Jan. 14. Compounding the distress, head coach Mike Brown made critical comments about star center Karl-Anthony Towns multiple times last week. Fans cannot bear any more bad optics. A cryptic Mitchell Robinson social media post tested their patience on Sunday.

The veteran big man and longest-tenured Knicks player raised eyebrows when he dropped a one-word message on Facebook. “Farewell,” he typed, along with a heart emoji. Considering New York is currently stumbling its way through its second three-plus-game losing streak in the last two weeks, it is easy to assume that Robinson is expressing dissatisfaction about his status with the team. Apparently, however, the post was about something else.

“Not to interrupt the football game, but reached out to a few sources on the Mitchell Robinson facebook posts and was told nothing basketball-related, ‘Enjoy the day off,' and ‘Mitch being Mitch,'” Newsday's Steve Popper clarified on X.

The Knicks already have enough adversity to contend with, so fans should be relieved to know that Robinson did not request a trade. This is hardly the first time the 2018 second-round draft pick has been enigmatic on social media. Hopefully, everything is alright and he is in good spirits.

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 4.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game this season. He is a valuable interior presence for what is currently a disjointed squad. The Knicks (25-17) will trust him to crash the glass and protect the rim in Monday's matchup versus the visiting Dallas Mavericks (17-26).