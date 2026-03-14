The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday night. However, a total of 18 players from both teams are on Saturday's injury report. There are several players already ruled out, while numerous others are listed as questionable.

Obvious names like Jimmy Butler (who is out for the season) and Stephen Curry (who is out for several more games at least) are both ruled out for the Warriors. Golden State has a total of eight players ruled out, including Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, while just Quinten Post is deemed questionable. That makes nine names on the Warriors' injury report.

Meanwhile, Miles McBride is the only player ruled out on the Knicks' latest injury report. There are eight players deemed questionable, including Josh Hart and Jeremy Sochan. We likely won't know exactly who will be playing for New York until just before the start of Sunday's game.

Here is the full Warriors injury report.

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Jimmy Butler – Out: Right ACL; Surgery

Seth Curry – Out: Left Adductor; Strain

Stephen Curry – Out: Right Patellofemoral; Pain Syndrome

Draymond Green – Out: Left Low Back; Injury Management

Al Horford – Out: Right Soleus; Strain

De'Anthony Melton – Out: Left Knee; Injury Management

Moses Moody – Out: Right Wrist; Sprain

Kristaps Porzingis – Out: General; Illness Management

Quentin Post – Questionable: Left Ankle; Sprain

Here is the full Knicks injury report.

Pacome Dadiet – Questionable: G League – On Assignment

Josh Hart – Questionable: Left Knee; Soreness

Ariel Hukporti – Questionable: G League – On Assignment

Trey Jemison III – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

Dillon Jones – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

Tyler Kolek – Questionable: G League – On Assignment

Miles McBride – Out: Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

Jeremy Sochan – Questionable: Illness; Illness

The Warriors and Knicks are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST. in New York. Golden State aims to snap a four-game losing streak amid the injury woes, while New York hopes to earn its third consecutive win.