At one point, the New York Knicks' game against the Utah Jazz was not looking good, as they found themselves down big, which almost deterred superfan Ben Stiller from watching before Jalen Brunson's heroics saved the team.

Early on in the game, Stiller took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss his discomfort with watching the Knicks go down early against the Jazz, writing, “Couldn’t watch for 10 minutes – seems like we finally remembered we are the NY Knicks.”

Ultimately, New York came out on top, and a lot of that could be due to Brunson's performance. They won by 17 points, which looked like an impossibility early, thanks to Brunson's performance. He scored 28 points and had four rebounds, and eight assists.

Stiller did not let his heroics go unnoticed, giving the point guard a shoutout on X. He wrote, “Brunson really stepped up [in the] second half],” after the game.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a comeback against the Jazz

After the first quarter of the Knicks' game against the Jazz on Mar. 11, New York was down by 15 points, giving up 41. Even going into half, they were down 65-56.

Luckily, they turned things around in the second half, outscoring the Jazz 40-29 in the third and 38-23 in the fourth. This was a much-needed win on the road for the Knicks, who are just 19-16 while the away team this year.

Brunson made the biggest splash, but he wasn't the only impact player. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and was extremely efficient, making eight of his 13 shots. OG Anunoby also scored 22 points while making 70% of his shots from the floor and all five of his free throws.

Jordan Clarkson also scored 27 points off the bench. In 26 minutes, Clarkson made 10 of his 15 shots along with four free throws. Clarkson only averages 8.9 points a game this year, so this was a standout performance for the guard.