The New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Karl Anthony Towns is on the injury report alongside Josh Hart, with both players listed as questionable. Towns is dealing with a bilateral knee injury, while Hart is dealing with a sore left knee. The Knicks are hopeful for a strong finish to the regular season, as they'll look to add to their win column. Here's everything we know about Karl Anthony Towns' injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers.

Karl Anthony Towns' injury status vs. Pacers

Given that Karl Anthony Towns is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to predict whether he'll be suiting up or not. He finished with 21 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting, including three triples, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a 134-117 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

After a pair of Knicks losses on back-to-back nights to the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, it was the kind of response Towns was looking for out of his team. However, with a knee injury ahead of Friday's matchup against the Pacers, the Knicks could elect to have him sit out.

Towns is averaging 20.0 points on 49.3% shooting, including 37% from behind the 3-point arc, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Knicks this season. For a team looking to build off last year's trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks will hope to find their momentum amid a strong finish, heading into the playoffs.

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Still, when it comes to the question of whether Karl Anthony Towns is playing tonight against the Pacers, the answer is maybe.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart — Questionable — Left knee soreness

Karl Anthony Towns — Questionable — Bilateral knee injury

Miles McBride — Out — Pelvic; core muscle surgery