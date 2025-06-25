The New York Knicks are still searching for a head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau shortly after the playoff exit. After failing to land an interview with several other head coaches in the league, it appears the franchise is taking a look at a former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Reports indicate that James Borrego, who served as the Hornets' head coach for four seasons, is being interviewed by the Knicks for the vacant job, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Borrego has been working as an assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans since the 2023 season.

“The New York Knicks are planning to interview New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego for their open head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Borrego joins Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins, and Micah Nori as known formal interviews for the Knicks.”

Charlotte made two play-in tournament appearances with Borrego as head coach. During his four seasons with the club, the Hornets owned a 138-163 record. Ultimately, it didn't work out, and he made his way to New Orleans to work as an assistant coach. After two seasons with the Pelicans, it appears he's a head coaching candidate once again.

He is now the fourth known coaching candidate the Knicks are interviewing. It's unclear exactly when the front office will make a final decision, but it should be relatively soon. Especially with the NBA Draft kicking off on Wednesday, and free agency is set to begin on June 30. New York will likely want to have its head coach in place by then.

Until that decision is made, New York will have to begin the draft without a head coach in place. The Knicks do not have a pick in the first round and won't be on the clock until pick No. 50 in round two. That's assuming the front office doesn't make any trades for more picks in this year's draft.