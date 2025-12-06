New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby received good news when he was cleared to return to the floor ahead of Friday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Anunoby, who's been sidelined since November 14, had been dealing with a left hamstring injury before he received the green light to return to the floor. New York topped the Jazz — 146-112 — at home.

After the win, Anunoby shared what it was like to be back in action after a three-week absence, per SNY's X (formerly Twitter).

“It felt good,” Anunoby said. “I missed playing with my teammates — I missed the fans. I missed it. It was really fun, playing.”

OG Anunoby finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 attempts in 23 minutes for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson's 33 points led seven Knicks players in double figures, including Miles McBride (22 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (18 points, nine rebounds), and Jordan Clarkson (16 points). New York has won six of its last seven outings.

The Knicks also jumped out to a 23-0 lead over the Jazz, which is the largest lead to start a game since the NBA began keeping detailed play-by-play in 1997.

Karl-Anthony Towns praises Jalen Brunson after a Knicks win

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns talked about Jalen Brunson's impact and how it opens up opportunities for his teammates. Towns explained how Brunson makes a difference, following KAT's 35 points in the Knicks' 119-104 win against the Hornets.

“You've got one of the best players in the NBA like JB,” Towns said. “The gravity he attracts allows us to have a chance to do something special.”

The Knicks improved to a 15-7 record — they're 7-3 in their last 10 games and have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will host the Magic on Saturday.