The New York Knicks continued their dominance at home after trouncing the Charlotte Hornets, 119-104, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Knicks improved to 11-1 at home and 14-7 overall, as they pounced on the Hornets early and never took their foot off the gas.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a huge outing with a game-high 35 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Jalen Brunson provided ample support with 26 points, five assists, and three steals.

Despite his monster double-double, Towns deflected the credit and made sure to mention the impact of Brunson.

“You've got one of the best players in the NBA like JB. The gravity he attracts allows us to have a chance to do something special,” said Towns in the video posted by SNY.

“(I'm) just taking the opportunities the defense is giving me and just being aggressive in playmaking, whether it's scoring or passing to my teammates.”

Article Continues Below

"You've got one of the best players in the NBA like JB, the gravity he attracts allows us to do something special" – Karl-Anthony Towns on what he saw in the Charlotte defense tonight to allow for success pic.twitter.com/b7hS02Qj0E — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 4, 2025

The duo of Towns and Brunson has been deadly since the All-Star big man joined the Knicks last season. Both can score at will and set up their teammates. KAT's playmaking has improved in recent years, giving New York an extra dynamic on offense.

He set the tempo of the game, tallying 19 points and nine rebounds in the first half, as he toyed with the defense of Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Brunson joined the party after the break, scoring 18 points in the second half to backstop Towns.

LaMelo Ball had 34 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who fell to 6-16, including 1-10 on the road.