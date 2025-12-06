The New York Knicks are rolling through Madison Square Garden with a force that echoes the Patrick Ewing era, and the numbers only make the roar louder. With Mike Brown steering this new identity and Jalen Brunson driving the offense at 27.9 points and 6.3 assists per game, the Knicks has opened the season 12–1 at home, their best start since those iconic Patrick Ewing years. Their latest wins, a 146–112 rout of the Utah Jazz and a 119–104 takedown of the Charlotte Hornets, kept the Garden walls nearly untouchable. At 15–7 and second in the East, the Knicks look built to last.

The Knicks continue to keep the MSG safe from Ls 😤 For the first time since Patrick Ewing’s 60-win era, New York has opened the season 12-1 at home… their best start in decades. The crowd is loud. The energy is real. And if history tells us anything… this is a hell of a… pic.twitter.com/SaQarovr05 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2025

Seven wins in their last ten games have tightened their form. Meanwhile, the crowd grows louder. As a result, the belief gets heavier. The Knicks ranks fifth in points, fifth in three-point shooting, seventh in rebounds, and ninth in assists. On top of that, their plus-minus of +8.4 reflects a team that controls pace and punishes mistakes. They overwhelm opponents with clean, connected stretches. At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns has anchored the glass with 11.9 rebounds per night. His presence balances an offense that keeps firing from every angle. This isn’t a flash. Instead, it feels like a foundation.

A Knicks Flashback With Modern Fire

Fans remember the blueprint. The last time the Knicks opened a season this strong at home, Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Charles Oakley and the Knicks won 60 games and pushed into an Eastern Conference Finals showdown with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls before falling 4–2. That run became a standard, toughness, control, and a Garden that refused to quiet down, the very essence of the Patrick Ewing era.

Three decades later, the echoes return. Mike Brown’s Knicks play with speed and certainty. Jalen Brunson sets the tone. Karl-Anthony Towns cleans everything. And MSG feels like MSG again: loud, unbending, alive.

If this is the Knicks in early December, could this rise echo the intensity Ewing, Starks and Oakley carried at their peak, and launch New York into another unforgettable run?