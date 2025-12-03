New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown did not mince words after Tuesday’s 123-117 loss to the Boston Celtics, placing responsibility squarely on his team’s crumbling discipline and calling out Karl-Anthony Towns for helping swing the momentum in a game New York once controlled.

For nearly a quarter, the Knicks looked like the best version of themselves. The ball zipped, the floor spaced, and the Celtics were smothered defensively as New York built a 14-point lead. But halfway through the second quarter, that rhythm vanished. Brown said it happened the moment Towns turned the night into something personal.

Towns, frustrated by Boston’s physical defense and the officiating, forced shots through double teams instead of making the simple read. The turning point came with 6:54 left in the half, when Towns posted Jaylen Brown, ignored a wide-open Josh Hart, and lost the ball. Hart, who was 3-for-3 from deep, stood with his hands out, stunned that he never touched it.

The Knicks look to bounce back after this latest loss

Brown added that the Knicks complained too much to the officials despite outshooting Boston at the free-throw line. He emphasized New York’s core identity: no excuses, ball movement, and paint touches. None of it showed during the collapse.

New York’s slippage infected the defense as well. The Celtics shot 80 percent on two-pointers through three quarters, repeatedly beating blown help assignments. Even Jalen Brunson struggled, finishing 6-for-21 in his worst outing of the season.

Mikal Bridges briefly revived New York with a 17-point fourth quarter, trimming an 18-point deficit to four, but Boston’s second-chance buckets sealed the loss.

The Knicks have not earned the right to drift from what works, Brown said, especially not with the stakes rising in a crowded Eastern Conference race.

“We have to make sure we’re locked in on making sure the success of the team is the No. 1 objective,” Hart said.

New York learned that lesson the hard way. Beginning with Towns’ frustration and ending with Brown’s blunt reminder.