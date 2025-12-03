The New York Knicks' exclusive offseason negotiating window for Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated headlines ahead of the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo's recent dissatisfaction with the Milwaukee Bucks is reportedly nearing a boiling point. A resolution regarding a potential trade request is expected in the coming weeks, per ESPN.

Little is known about what specifically unfolded in the Knicks' exclusive window, aside from the obvious lack of a deal. Sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints that trade talks between the teams included Milwaukee submitting a trade proposal to New York that involved both Antetokounmpo and forward Kyle Kuzma.

The Knicks' level of interest in that particular deal is unknown. The Bucks discussing a trade involving both their superstar and Kuzma can, however, narrow down the options for what the rest of that proposed trade may have looked like.

At the time, New York was unable to take back more salary than they were sending out because they were over the first apron of the salary cap. That limits what the return for both forwards could have been, removing one intriguing trio of players from the realm of possibility.

With Antetokounmpo and Kuzma both heading to the Knicks in the offseason proposal, the team would have been unable to send all three of OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson in return. Several other combinations of players would have worked at the time, though, despite the two Bucks alone combining for over $76.5 million of cap-hit salary this season.

Knicks' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo grows complex in-season

Article Continues Below

One other complication did arise from a separate offseason transaction: the extension of Mikal Bridges. Knicks president Leon Rose followed through on his 2024 trade for Bridges with a four-year, $150 million extension in July. That removed Bridges from any possible trades through January 31, just one week before the 2026 trade deadline. New York could not deal Bridges in August, when the offseason negotiating window was reportedly open.

That recently signed restriction also complicates any in-season pursuit of Antetokounmpo by the Knicks. Unless the superstar and both teams are willing to wait until January 31, 2026, to send a deal through, Bridges cannot be part of it.

If Antetokounmpo's discussions with the Bucks do result in a trade request, the 30-year-old superstar is expected to dictate terms. He will tell his front office where he wants to play. Milwaukee will be “trying to make the best deal possible with that team,” per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Knicks' acquisition of Antetokounmpo hinges on the 2021 Finals MVP still only wanting to be dealt to New York. Other teams, unsurprisingly, have interest. And despite the reported “exclusive negotiating window” in August, that “will not be the case moving forward,” per Shams Charania.

Antetokounmpo's contract has a player option for the 2027-28 season. Telling the Bucks that he won't extend with any team other than the Knicks immediately renders the lack of an exclusive window meaningless. 28 other NBA teams would surely have interest in trading for one of the league's best players at the right price. The ball is in Antetokounmpo's court to decide which team he's shooting for next.