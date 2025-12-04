It remains unclear what the future holds for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, New York Knicks insider Ian Begley says there hasn't been much progress on Giannis heading to New York, per SNY Knicks.

"Not much has changed on the Knicks-Giannis Antetokounmpo front"

While the Knicks are still in the hunt for Giannis, they are not looking to snatch up Chris Paul. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers unexpectedly sent Paul home even as he is in the midst of his final NBA season.

The Knicks are off to a 14-7 start to the season and are coming off a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pacers. On Wednesday, the Knicks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 119-104.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are 10-13. They defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Wednesday, and coach Doc Rivers refuted concerns that Giannis went down and left the game due to a right calf strain.

Currently, Giannis is averaging 28.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Rumors about the Knicks snatching up Giannis for the future has been circulating for quite some time now. But with that would come at a cost.

In order to acquire Giannis, New York would have to sacrifice draft picks and some of their key talent. Among them could include Karl Anthony-Towns, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby.

Giannis would be the biggest star on the Knicks

For all the talent New York has, especially with Jalen Brunson, if Giannis makes the transition to the Big Apple, he would light up Broadway. He is a two-time NBA MVP, and NBA champion, and has become an iconic figure.

All that are qualities that would instantly make him a natural fit for New York. His addition would certainly keep them a playoff worthy team, if not potentially a team that could contend for the championship.

If it happens the stage will be set.