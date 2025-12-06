The Boise State football team is on top once again. Boise State won the Mountain West conference championship on Friday, with a win over UNLV. Boise State won its third consecutive conference title, following the 38-21 win.

“We got the best players in the country! We got the best staff in the nation! We got the best fan base in the nation!” Boise State's head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game, per FOX.

pic.twitter.com/BgMTUdzqqY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Boise State football was rebuilding somewhat this season, after losing star running back Ashton Jeanty from last year's College Football Playoff team. The Broncos didn't miss a beat, although they will not be going back to the CFP in 2025.

Boise State improved to 9-4 this season with the the conference championship win. The Broncos lost this year to South Florida, Notre Dame, Fresno State and San Diego State.

Tulane is headed to the CFP as the group of 5 representative this season.

Boise State has put together an impressive run in the Mountain West

Danielson has done well since taking over the head coaching position at Boise State. He has won all three of the school's conference championships since 2023.

This year, Danielson had his work cut out for him to earn the conference title. Boise State looked dead in the water after losses to San Diego State and Fresno State. The Broncos though kept battling, finishing the regular season with two consecutive wins.

“We were left for dead three weeks ago, but this team kept believing,” Danielson added. “Bronco nation kept believing.”

In the conference championship, the Broncos put up 460 total yards of offense. Boise State went 10-for-16 on third down and moved the ball pretty much at will in the game.

Danielson worked as an assistant at Boise State before taking over as head coach in 2023. He will get named a candidate for power 4 job openings in the years ahead. Danielson was the Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2024.

Boise State football will now go on to a bowl game.