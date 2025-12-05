The Knicks received encouraging news ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz, as forward OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable on the team’s injury report. Anunoby has been sidelined since Nov. 14 due to a left hamstring strain, missing multiple games and leaving a noticeable void in New York’s defensive identity.

Before the injury, Anunoby was playing at a high level, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting an efficient 47.6% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

His ability to defend multiple positions and stretch the floor has made him one of the Knicks’ most valuable two-way contributors since his arrival.

His upgrade marks the first tangible step toward a possible return, although the Knicks are expected to remain cautious as he progresses through the final clearance stages.

The team will likely wait until pre-game warm-ups on Friday night at Madison Square Garden before making an official decision on his availability.

Anunoby’s return, whether Friday or later, presents head coach Mike Brown with a rotation dilemma. In his absence, Miles McBride and Josh Hart have stepped into expanded roles and flourished.

McBride’s perimeter defense and improved shooting have earned praise, while Hart’s rebounding and versatility have helped steady the lineup during a stretch riddled with injuries.

With Anunoby nearing full strength and guard Landry Shamet still recovering from a right shoulder sprain, the Knicks’ depth may soon shift from a survival necessity to a tactical strength.

If Anunoby is cleared to play, Brown will need to determine whether he immediately returns to the starting lineup or comes off the bench in a limited-minute role.

For now, the update signals meaningful progress, and for the Knicks and their fans, it represents a potential turning point. After several weeks without one of their top two-way anchors, New York may finally be close to returning to full defensive form.

Tip-off against Utah is scheduled for Friday night at the Garden.