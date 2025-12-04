The New York Knicks have quietly been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and following their 119-104 win against the Charlotte Hornets, they improved to 14-7 and are essentially tied with the Miami Heat for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Against the Hornets, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who continued to lead the way for the Knicks, and his game left head coach Mike Brown without many words, as per James L. Edwards of The Athletic.

“He was unbelievable,” Brown said following the game. He made it a point to convey that Towns only had one turnover.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a game-high 35 points for the Knicks, to go along with 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes of play. He shot 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) from the field, 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from the 3-point line and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

Towns is in his second season with the Knicks after the shocking trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the start of last year.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, he had appeared in 20 games so far this season, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is also Mike Brown’s first season at the helm for the Knicks as head coach. He was hired in the offseason after the organization made the decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau after the team’s playoff elimination. The Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but were defeated by the Indiana Pacers in six games.