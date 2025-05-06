While known superfan of the New York Knicks Spike Lee is usually at their games, he missed their thrilling Game 1 win against the Boston Celtics in favor of the 2025 Met Gala.

Fans have not let Lee off the hook for his decision. Jimmy Traina called him out on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Spike Lee blowing off the Knicks game for the Met Gala is his second worst move ever after taunting Reggie Miller.”

One fan took a more optimistic mindset. They just wanted to see Lee's reaction to finding out the Knicks beat the Celtics after being down 20. “I need someone to livestream Spike Lee at the Met Gala [right now] finding out the Knicks won,” they wrote on X.

“Bro[,] Spike Lee [really] went to the Met Gala instead of Game 1[,} please don't call yourself a superfan,” another X user said, calling the director out.

A different user joked, “I know Spike Lee is sick he chose [the] Met Gala over” the Knicks-Celtics game. Someone else joked that he should stay at the annual event for “the whole series,” implying his absence gave the Knicks good luck.

At least Lee still found a way to represent his favorite NBA team. Lee wore a Knicks hat and orange glasses to match them. He also sported blue and orange bracelets on his left arm.

Why did Spike Lee choose the Met Gala over Game 1 between the Knicks and Celtics?

It is unknown why Lee chose to attend the Met Gala over Game 1 between the Knicks and Celtics. In fairness, the Met Gala only rolls around once a year, so this was his only chance to go to it. He and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, were also part of the committee that included other big names like Ayo Edebiri, Janelle Monáe, USHER, and Angel Reese.

Still, Lee missed an instant classic. The Knicks were down 20 points in the second half of Game 1 against the Celtics. Somehow, they found a way to tie it in regulation — due in large part to them outscoring the Celtics 25-16 in the fourth quarter — before pulling away and winning by three in overtime.

Jalen Brunson led the way for New York, scoring 29 points. OG Anunoby also scored 29 and added four rebounds and three assists. Mikal Bridges led the team with 51 minutes played, scoring eight points and logging seven assists and three steals.

Karl-Anthony Towns was also a critical part of the Knicks' win. He had 13 rebounds in addition to his 14 points. Knicks guard Josh Hart was second on the team in rebounds with 11.

The Knicks and Celtics will play Game 2 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. These were the top two teams in the Atlantic Division during the 2024-25 regular season. The Celtics were the second team in the entire Eastern Conference, finishing with a 61-21 record. The Knicks finished 51-31, 10 games behind them.