May 6, 2025 at 9:03 AM ET

The New York Giants may have found more than just a linebacker in Abdul Carter— they might've landed a full-blown New Yorker. The team's top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is already embracing the city's electric sports culture, and his social media reaction to the New York Knicks' comeback on Monday night proves it.

“I think I'm turning into a Knicks fan,” Carter posted on X, formerly Twitter. “That game had me hype!! LFG New York!”

The Knicks' thrilling 108-105 overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs shocked many, including Carter. After going winless in four regular-season matchups against the Celtics– most of which were blowouts– the Knicks flipped the script in dramatic fashion. Down by 20 in the second half, they clawed their way back with gritty defense and clutch scoring, turning the tide in front of a stunned Boston crowd.

Jalen Brunson once again led the charge, dropping 29 points with 11 in the fourth alone. OG Anunoby matched that total, while Karl-Anthony Towns battled foul trouble to contribute to a double-double. But it was Mikal Bridges' relentless defensive stops in overtime that sealed the win and gave New York a crucial 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

For Carter, the performance was more than just a basketball game– it was a welcome into New York's fiercely loyal and passionate sports community. The Giants linebacker has shown early signs of embracing his new city, a trait common among star athletes who build lasting legacies in the Big Apple and become fan favorites quickly.

As Game 2 approaches, the Knicks hope to build on their momentum and take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Meanwhile, with Carter already cheering courtside– from social media, at least– it's clear the synergy between the city's beloved franchises is alive and thriving. This type of cross-team support only strengthens the bond between fans and players across New York's sports landscape.