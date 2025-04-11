The Phoenix Suns have been officially eliminated, and it looks like Kevin Durant's days with the franchise are numbered. As a result, it isn't surprising that trade rumors have suddenly started to mushroom around the league. On the bright side, Durant is still an elite superstar who should have no problems finding suitors.

Unfortunately, finding suitors won't be a problem. The main issue will be finding the right partner. Thanks to the introduction of first and second tax aprons, Phoenix faces a complex issue in trying to ship out its superstar. But among the possible teams to deal with, the New York Knicks could offer an enticing package.

New York Knicks' trade proposal for Kevin Durant

Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson

This trade proposal was originally from ESPN's Andre Snellings, where he proposed that the Knicks can come up with a package involving OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson for the Suns star. Anunoby and Robinson are key rotational pieces that have transformed the Knicks into a legitimate contender. However, by now, they've also realized that the team has some offensive limitations unless Jalen Brunson puts up a herculean effort, which isn't sustainable in the long run. As a result, Durant should easily be the missing piece.

Since 2021, New York has emerged as a threat in the Eastern Conference. However, they just can't seem to kick into a higher gear. Although the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns-Julius Randle exchange has paid dividends, they still look a step slower to the heavyweights of the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics.

Should Durant take his talents to New York, the Knicks will enjoy his versatile scoring and incredible efficiency. He also brings some much-needed championship experience to this young and hungry squad. If the two-time Finals MVP wants to make a move out of Phoenix, New York should be an intriguing destination filled with sufficient star power.

On the other hand, the Suns will retrieve some key pieces to surround Booker in the form of Anunoby and Robinson. Among the players in the big three, it's more than likely that the Suns will move ahead with him, given that he's only 28 years old. He's also the lone star that has brought the franchise to new heights. As a result, giving him the supporting crew he needs is a priority, and this deal just provides that.

A new big three in New York

While giving up Anunoby and Robinson is quite a risky move, landing a superstar-caliber talent like Durant will be a difficult temptation to resist. Even if he's already turning 36, Durant is still a force to be reckoned with. The Suns star is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Having him on board alongside KAT and Brunson will undoubtedly form a potent offensive unit that can give opposing teams a run for their money. His presence will easily take the load off of Brunson's shoulders. Furthermore, the idea of coach Tom Thibodeau parading at least two skilled seven-footers on the court is intriguing, given that they're both capable of inflicting damage in multiple ways.

Of course, one of the problems with having KD in New York was his previous sentiments about the franchise. It will be ironic if he ever decides to join the Knicks. But nonetheless, fans should be able to forgive him if he successfully brings a championship back to the city. Then again, that's easier said than done.

Impact players for the Phoenix Suns

While the departure of Durant will be another major adjustment for the Suns, the team does need a little more wiggle room if they want to carve out a proper direction. Originally, Phoenix ideally wanted three first-round picks and a young player. However, even basketball experts will agree that this price tag is just a bit too steep for an aging superstar. Should they fail to find a trade partner, the Suns can still benefit by dealing with the Knicks.

In return for Durant, the Suns can get Anunoby and Robinson. The former has been red-hot for the Knicks, averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing. The 27-year-old forward should not only be a reliable defensive stopper, but his age should also align with Booker's timeline.

Furthermore, Phoenix will also enjoy acquiring the services of a young center in Robinson. Robinson has struggled to stay healthy in the past. However, when he is on the court, the Suns can expect him to make a difference, especially on the defensive end.