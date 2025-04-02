Trade speculation surrounding Kevin Durant has intensified as the Phoenix Suns face an uncertain offseason.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Durant and the Suns are expected to work together on a potential trade this summer, with mutual interest already existing between the former MVP and five NBA teams: the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets.

Charania discussed the situation during Wednesday’s broadcast of NBA Today, highlighting the growing belief that Phoenix’s current core of Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker has not produced the expected results.

“Matt Ishbia, the Suns owner, has shown already in his ownership that he’s aggressive; he’s willing to make moves,” Charania said. “He’s gonna make a million swings as Suns owner, but this iteration of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker just has not worked.”

Reporting for NBA Today with @malika_andrews on the potential summer of change coming to the Phoenix Suns:

He added that the Suns are expected to reshape their roster this offseason, and any changes are likely to begin with Durant.

“One thing to keep in mind, back at the NBA Trade Deadline in February, Minnesota, Miami, New York, San Antonio, and Houston were among the teams, I’m told, there was mutual interest between Durant and those teams,” Charania said. “I expect those teams and potentially others to be back in the fray this summer.”

Kevin Durant’s injury, Suns’ playoff struggles fuel offseason uncertainty

Durant is under contract for one more season, and his status is expected to be a key storyline entering the offseason. According to Charania, the postseason will also play a factor as early exits could increase pressure on front offices to pursue high-impact moves.

The Suns, currently 35-41, are clinging to playoff hopes but have lost four straight games. They sit 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings (36-39) for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

Phoenix will face tough challenges in the coming days, including matchups against the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, before closing the season with a potentially decisive game against the Kings on April 13.

Adding to the uncertainty, Durant recently suffered a left ankle sprain in a loss to the Rockets and is expected to miss at least a week, according to reports. With the Suns' postseason fate hanging in the balance, there’s growing speculation that Durant may have already played his final game with the franchise.

Despite being in his 17th NBA season, the 36-year-old remains one of the league’s most potent offensive weapons. He is currently averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three over 62 games.

Multiple teams circling as Durant trade buzz grows

Earlier this year, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves had made an aggressive push to land Durant at the trade deadline but refused to part with franchise stars Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

In addition to the five teams mentioned by Charania, Brett Siegel recently reported that the Atlanta Hawks were a “surprising” team to express interest in Durant’s availability, further underscoring the league-wide attention surrounding his future.

Another team to monitor is the Dallas Mavericks, who recently traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. However, Dallas may be a less likely landing spot for Durant following Kyrie Irving’s recent ACL tear, which casts doubt on their short-term competitiveness and potential trade ambitions.

With the Suns likely heading into the offseason without a postseason berth, all signs point to Durant’s status becoming one of the most closely watched storylines of the summer.