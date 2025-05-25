The Oklahoma City Thunder won Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals by double digits. However, head coach Mark Daigneault and newly-minted MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were down big at halftime in game three. Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves went into halftime with a 72-41 lead against one of the best teams in the league.

Edwards himself had a dominant first half, scoring 20 points and shooting 8-for-11 from the floor. Julius Randle and Naz Reid chipped in 10 points each, helping to build the massive lead. Daigneault and Gilgeous-Alexander have been great at making halftime adjustments during the playoffs, but Thunder fans couldn't believe what they were seeing.

Oklahoma City fans took to social media to share their shock at the halftime deficit.

“there’s no way the okc thunder win this game right?” asked one fan. “seems like a minnesota timberwolves blowout.”

“Watching this OKC game at a grad party with 30+ watching next to me while I’m wearing a thunder Polo hurts,” said another.

“I’m going back to my original prediction. Thunder in 7,” claimed one fan. “I can’t believe I let the media persuade me into thinking that OKC was just going to body Minnesota. This series is going to come down to the wire, like I originally thought.”

OKC Thunder fans watching rn pic.twitter.com/0sPo5wLWgA — VLTED (@vltedsports) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder won both games at home handedly thanks to their defense and Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the Timberwolves came to play on their home floor. After struggling from deep in Oklahoma City, four different Minnesota players have made a three, and all nine players who saw the floor in the first half have a positive +/-.

After losing in embarrassing fashion twice, experts began to write off Edwards and the Timberwolves. Daigneault's game plan appeared to be working wonders, but it didn't travel to Minnesota with the Thunder. Minnesota is a confident team, and the first half of Game 3 could give them the momentum they need to come back in the series and make things interesting.