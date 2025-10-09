Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso knows what it's like to enter training camp on an Exhibit-10 deal, he reminded everyone, as the undrafted two-time champion discussed what he sees in prospect Chris Youngblood. Youngblood strengthened his case for a two-way deal in the Thunder's preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 attempts in 21 minutes in a 135-114 victory.

Ahead of the Thunder's rematch against the Hornets on Thursday, Caruso gave reporters his first impressions of Youngblood after practice on Wednesday.

“CY has done a great job of being true to himself. Obviously, a tremendous shooter — he's locked and loaded every time the ball comes his way. That carries value and carries a threat in a positive way for the team in the game of basketball nowadays,” Caruso said. “So, for him to have that awareness is really good. I think he's doing a tremendous job as well of being a great teammate.

“Every day he comes in with a smile on his face, and he's working hard, trying to push himself in more drills and more drills. He's a joy to be around. He's a good teammate. So, it makes it fun to show up and go to work each day,” Caruso concluded.

Alex Caruso on Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's legacy

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander high praise, labeling him a future Hall of Famer who puts forth the most effort as the team's competitive leader.

“Greatness doesn't rest — that's what I've seen from the guys in the league that are Hall of Famers, that are ascending Hall of Famers, greatness has a skillset, greatness has a work ethic, greatness has a mindset. And Shai comes in every day like he's trying to make the team,” Caruso said. “He is the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out.”

It's a process, Caruso says Gilgeous-Alexander discovered during his time with the Thunder.

“He's figured it out up here, and obviously, you mix that work ethic and that competitiveness with the skillset and athleticism he has, and it's no surprise that he's ascending to winning awards and having success in the league,” Caruso added. “I've seen it with countless other guys that I've been around that are all gonna have jackets on at the end of their careers.”

As the reigning MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander enters 2025-26 with the second-best early odds behind Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic to win it again.