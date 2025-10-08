Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso gave reporters an inside look at what makes All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander such a special player. Ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder's 2025-26 season, Caruso revealed why he thinks Shai is on the path toward a Hall of Fame career.

For Caruso, Gilgeous-Alexander exudes greatness in his approach as a leader for the Thunder.

“Greatness doesn't rest — that's what I've seen from the guys in the league that are Hall of Famers, that are ascending Hall of Famers, greatness has a skillset, greatness has a work ethic, greatness has a mindset. And Shai comes in every day like he's trying to make the team,” Caruso said. “He is the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out.”

Caruso already sees the makings of a future Hall of Fame guard in SGA.

“There'll be days in the middle of the season when we'll have practice, and everyone's kind of lagging through practice. He gets one play, and he's like yelling, asking people to guard him harder,” Caruso said. “He's figured it out up here, and obviously, you mix that work ethic and that competitiveness with the skillset and athleticism he has, and it's no surprise that he's ascending to winning awards and having success in the league. I've seen it with countless other guys that I've been around that are all gonna have jackets on at the end of their careers.”

And when it comes to winning titles, Alex Caruso shares Gilgeous-Alexander's itch to win more, heading into 2025-26.

“It's really fun to be his teammate and to be around that because it's infectious,” Caruso added. “That's the kind of teammate I want to play with. That's the kind of leader I want to play with. And he's right. One's not enough. I wanted my second one last year. I want my third. It's addictive. Once you get the first one, you want the next one more.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won't be happy with one Thunder title

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants to win multiple championships. It's the only way the league MVP can inch closer to having the kind of Hall of Fame career as the greats that came before him. Gilgeous-Alexander made that much clear ahead of defending his first NBA title.

“A step in the right direction for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All of the guys that I study, idolize, and look up to, and strive to get to that level, have done it multiple, multiple, and multiple of times. There is still a lot more work to be done. Any of them will tell you it only gets harder every time. So, a lot more work to do for sure.”

The Thunder will continue its preseason schedule with a second matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday.