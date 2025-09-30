OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso knows the difficulty that comes with defending an NBA title. The two-time champion is the only member of the 2025 championship team whose lived it. Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams pointed toward bigger goals beyond 2025, ready to move on from last year's historic campaign that resulted in the franchise's first title — he wants more, and so does Alex.

Caruso and the 2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers were a first-round exit after winning the NBA Finals in 2020. However, this Thunder team is different. Caruso told reporters at Media Day, reminding them of the narrow path it took past the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs and a second Game 7 in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

“Other than the first [round] and conference finals, the other two series went seven games. So, there’s obviously room for improvement,” Caruso told ClutchPoints. “If you come into the season thinking that it's going to be smooth sailing, and it's just going to be the same thing, we'd be really naive to what reality is like. Every season has a different story.

“Every team writes a different story each season just based on how many games there are, the ebbs and flows of the season, injuries occur — things you can't predict, things you can't control. I think for us, it's really just about seeing and finding ways to get better.”

For Caruso, playing through two Game 7s en route to clinch a championship is proof that the Thunder must continue to grow in 2025-26.

“We do have room to improve. Like I said, because teams took us to seven games. It's not like we won 16 games in a row and we're crowned champions,” Caruso added. “So, there's definitely room for improvement. It's just about finding those areas and then working on it throughout the season.”

Jalen Williams is eyeing greatness for 2025-26 Thunder

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso isn't the only member of the 2025 championship squad with eyes for a second title, as All-Star Jalen Williams relayed a similar sentiment. The Thunder have the potential to become a dynasty, which has been an underlying theme, for the league's youngest team, heading into the 2025-26 campaign as defending champs.

“This is gonna sound really dramatic, but you really are chasing greatness,” Williams said. “You’re chasing to achieve stuff that hasn’t been done in our organization. And that’s everybody’s motivation. I think that’s why we’re such a special group.”

The Thunder begin training camp on Tuesday.