While Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached a historic feat shared with Michael Jordan, Paul Pierce drew a strong comparison between the league’s reigning MVP and the Hall of Fame guard. Following the Thunder’s 123-115 win against the Portland Blazers, Gilgeous-Alexander reached his 93rd consecutive 20+ point game. He’s surpassed Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 92.

After the game, Pierce described Gilgeous-Alexander's aura as similar to Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan, he said, per No Fouls Given.

“You can’t stop him. He’s starting to give me that Jordan presence. Like, seriously,” Pierce said. “I’m looking like he gonna get 30. We had Kobe, LeBron, KD, and they’ll have big nights, but this dude is consistent 30s. Like, c’mon, man.”

Paul Pierce compares SGA to Michael Jordan “You can’t stop him. He’s starting to give me that Jordan presence. He gonna get 30. We had Kobe, LeBron, KD, and they’ll have big nights, but this dude is consistent 30s” (Via @NFGShow, h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/kBWQmcCZE8 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 1, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, five assists, and one steal in Sunday's win against the Blazers. After the game, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams was in awe that his teammate had reached the second-longest 20+ point game streak with his 93rd consecutive performance.

“Pretty impressive streak. Of 20 [points] you say? Dang, bro,” Williams said. “That's pretty insane. I think seeing him work out in the summer, seeing him work tireless on his body, and his craft, it's not so much of a shock to me to hear that stat. He works hard enough, and he outworks a lot of the competition to where it's like almost a little bit expected.”

Having a front-row seat to watching the league's reigning scoring champion, you can almost forget how elite a scorer SGA is compared to the rest of the league, as Jalen admits.

Article Continues Below

“We probably take that for granted,” Williams added. “Then, when you see a stat like that, it kind of puts it back into perspective. Just how hard he works and trying to perfect his craft, it also doesn't shock me.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws a Michael Jordan comparison

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached a feat through 19 games that Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan last matched. Amid the second-longest streak of 20+ point games in NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander is also stacking up 30+ point performances through his first 20 games of the 2025-26 campaign, per ESPN Insights.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became just the second player in the last 50 seasons to have 16 30-point performances through 19 games of the season. The other is Michael Jordan, who did it 17 times in the 1986-87 season,” ESPN Insights reported.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points on 54.5/41.4/88.7 shooting splits, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season. What's most impressive about SGA tying Jordan's record through 19 games is how many times he's scored 30+ points in three quarters of a Thunder victory.