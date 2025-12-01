After the Oklahoma City Thunder's eight-point win (123-115) against the Portland Blazers, coach Mark Daigneault reacted to Deni Avdija's 23 free-throw attempts amid a 31-point performance. In the same game, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his 93rd consecutive 20-point game. Daigneault, who in the past has referred to officiating as something beyond his control, explained its relevance throughout a closely contested game.

After the win, Daigneault addressed Avdija, attempting 23 of 37 free throws in the Thunder's victory against the Blazers on Sunday.

“Can't control the officiating and how the games get called. So, we control what we can,” Daigneault said. “There's plenty inside the game that we can control. I thought Avdija, tonight, shot 23 free throws, and anytime that happens, to us, we're going to look in the mirror first. That's the reality. We could have done a lot better with him in terms of executing our plan, putting him in more of a crowd.

“He was on an island a lot of the night, especially in the first half, and you got three officials staring at him when that's the case.”

Daigneault says the Thunder has to do a better job of maintaining opposing teams on the defensive end of the floor.

“So, they went and got a lot of plays tonight,” Daigneault added. “But we're going to try to control what we can and let the chips fall when they may.”

Mark Daigneault impressed by Deni Avdija in Thunder win

Before facing the only team that's handed the defending champion a loss this season, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault warned his team of Deni Avdija and the Blazers. Therefore, it didn't come as a surprise to see Avdija put together such a dominating performance in a losing effort.

“Avdija's a really good player — he's proven that, this season,” Daigneault said. “He's a great driver. He's got all the tricks in terms of punishing you when you're not legal. He's very, very difficult to cover. I thought we did a really good job in Oklahoma City. He shot three free throws, and we really held him in check. I thought a lot of it was game plan. He didn't play his best game, but our game plan was sharper that night than it was tonight.

“When you kind of get off the plan like that, those guys can make you play. The whistle was obviously tighter tonight. So, that helped, as well. But we obviously have to be better against a player like that. He's a load,” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder will conclude its quick two-game road trip against the Warriors on Tuesday.