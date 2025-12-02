Amid a 20-1 start, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell understands the benefits of playing a tightly contested game, as seen in their previous wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns. Thunder All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak of 20+ points in a four-point win against the Suns (123-119), followed by a 123-115 victory against the Blazers — two close games. Oklahoma City captured its 12th straight win.

Mitchell revealed the kind of wins he loves most, but understands the lessons that come with close games.

“Personally, I'd love to win every game by like 30, if we could, but there's a lot to learn in close games,” Mitchell said. “And there's a way to kind of fight through what's going on, especially when things aren't going our way. It's a great opportunity to get better as a team and find a way. So, I think those games are very important for us.”

Taking on an increased role as one of the first guys off coach Mark Daigneault's bench in only his second season, the Thunder's second-round pick is feeling the stark difference in his teammates' approach.

“It's very empowering, having that trust from the coaching staff and my teammates, really helps me,” Mitchell added. “I just want to help this team win. So, I was really happy that Dub was back. Wiggs was back. Kenrich is back. I'm really excited to have the whole team healthy and finding ways to just win every game we can. For me, it's like, what can I do to help this team win?

“That's really all that's on my mind. Glad that we got guys back, and I'm excited to get everybody back,” Mitchell concluded.

Mitchell's 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting led the second unit in the Thunder's close game on Sunday. He also finished with five assists, five rebounds, and one steal.

Jalen Williams outlines growing respect for Thunder

While Ajay Mitchell has been a bright spot off the bench this season, the same could be said about Isaiah Joe, who combined for 5-for-11 from deep in the Thunder's past two outings. Jalen Williams gushed over Joe's efficient shooting after Sunday's win.

“Honestly, I think that's like not even the most underrated part of that whole thing. I think it's more like, coming into the game, not knowing when you're going to come in, you have no prior shots, and your first three is: I gotta run, get my feet, and shoot a corner-3 with like four seconds left — and be expected to make it — is a very elite skill,” Williams said. “And it's not a skill that a lot of NBA players have. So, for him to be on our team and have that, is very special.”

The Thunder will face the Warriors on NBC/Peacock on Tuesday.