The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Boston Celtics on Monday night, to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals. In the midst of that game, the Thunder set an incredible playoff record. Oklahoma City has now scored more points off turnovers than any team in a single postseason in NBA history, per Hoops Hype.

Oklahoma City has now scored 476 points off turnovers in the playoffs, breaking the record set by the Boston Celtics in 2008. The Celtics had 461 points off turnovers during that postseason. The stat has been tracked since 1997, per the outlet.

Oklahoma City defeated Indiana on Monday, 120-109. The Thunder forced a whopping 22 turnovers in the game, and certainly caused problems for the Pacers.

The Thunder are now just one win away from winning their first NBA title.

Thunder looked strong against the Pacers in Game 5

Oklahoma City rode their defense to knock off the Pacers. The Thunder also had a strong night shooting from the perimeter, as the club made about 44 percent of their three-point shots.

Article Continues Below

Once again, the team got a great performance from their star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He finished his night with 31 points in 38 minutes. He also dished out 10 assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander actually though didn't lead the team in scoring. That was Jalen Williams, who had a 40 point night for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren also nearly had a double-double, as he missed it by just one point. Holmgren finished the night with 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana got 28 points from Pascal Siakam, but the story for the team was Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton was held to just four points in the game. He went 0-for-6 from the field, including missing all four of his three-point attempts. Indiana simply must get more production from him in order to win games in the finals.

The Thunder and Pacers meet again in Game 6 on Thursday. Indiana must now win back-to-back contests to take the series.