Fans have a number of arguments for why Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should win the 2024-25 MVP award. He is the best player on the team with the best record in the NBA and also happens to be the scoring champion (32.8 points per game). Three-time WNBA champion and current TNT analyst Candace Parker has a simpler explanation for why the 26-year-old guard deserves the crown this season.

“SGA is just proving that there's levels to this,” she said during halftime of OKC's battle with the Sacramento Kings,” via ClutchPoints. “There's a reason why he is frontrunner for MVP, and a lot of it has to do with the entire defense built to stop him, but him time and time again slithering through the lane.”

It takes a special ability to score at will in a variety of ways when an opponent dedicates much of their game plan to limiting your offensive impact. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to baffle coaching staffs, as he dices defenses with his amazing footwork, ball-handling skills and shooting touch. Following a rare abysmal offensive outing versus the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he shot 7-of-29 from the field, last season's MVP runner-up looked much more like his old self in Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder continue their landmark season

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points on 10-of-23 shooting in a 121-105 road victory over the Kings. Despite committing five turnovers, he put forth a complete, history-making effort in the Golden 1 Center. The two-time All-NBA First-Team selection also had seven rebounds and five assists. He continues to increase his stardom by the week, as he inches closer to claiming the top individual regular season accolade in the sport.

What makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander easy to root for, though, is his strong leadership presence. He is the calming voice on a fun-loving squad that can sometimes get carried away with postgame interview shenanigans. Regardless of how he performs, the stellar Canadian always seems to say the right things. He credited his teammates after his latest triumphant effort.

And they deserve it. The Thunder boast possibly the most complete squad in the league. Chet Holmgren posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds versus the Kings on Tuesday, while Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe combined for 29 points off the bench. And the scary thing is the team is not even whole right now, as Jalen Williams continues to nurse a hip strain.

This powerhouse now has 60 wins, needing only one more to set a new Oklahoma City record and five more to surpass the franchise's all-time single-season mark (set by Seattle SuperSonics in 1995-96). Gilgeous-Alexander will add to the splendor of this campaign with a presumptive MVP award, but he and the Thunder will not be satisfied until they claim the ultimate prize. Their championship quest rolls on.