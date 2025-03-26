The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling this season, and that didn't stop on Tuesday night. The Thunder walked into Sacramento and had absolutely no trouble dispatching the Kings in a 121-105 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another great game in this one, finishing with 32 points on 10-for-23 shooting while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Amazingly, this was Gilgeous-Alexander's 65th game in a row with 20 or more points, breaking Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City franchise record of 64, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 20-plus points in 65 straight games,” Almanza wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Breaks the Thunder's record, which was previously held by Kevin Durant.”

That level of consistency from Gilgeous-Alexander is a major reason why the Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 60-12 and why Gilgeous-Alexander is a heavy favorite to win the NBA MVP award for the first time. The last time he was held under 20 points came on Oct. 30 against the San Antonio Spurs, and that is the only time it has happened this season.

The MVP frontrunner isn't just scrapping and clawing to get his 20 points a night either. During most games, Gilgeous-Alexander routinely eclipses that mark and gets many more, as he leads the league in scoring at 32.8 points per game.

At the moment, the Thunder look like the dominant team in the Western Conference, and it would take a Herculean effort for any other team out West to knock them off in a playoff series if they are healthy. Gilgeous-Alexander and company will be extra motivated coming off of last season's painful playoff loss, and they should be the favorites to reach the NBA Finals and potentially win it this season.

Scoring gets tougher in the playoffs when the game slows down and opposing defenses are more locked into the scouting report, but Gilgeous-Alexander has shown nothing to indicate that that would slow him down at all. He can get to his spots and get his shots off against any defense, which is part of the reason why he has been able to set this unfathomable record this season.