After Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren recovered from a dislocated thumb in a 117-100 win against the Atlanta Hawks, he's listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Holmgren, who's been dealing with lower back soreness throughout the beginning of the regular season, returned in the second half of Saturday's win against the Hawks.

However, he didn't sit during his postgame media availability, leading some to believe Holmgren's back injury is truly bothering him, as he's still listed as questionable for the Thunder's game against the Mavericks with back soreness, and not for the dislocated thumb.

Holmgren stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points on 8-of-12 attempts, including 6-of-8 from deep, 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, 11 rebounds, three steals, and one block against the Hawks. Holmgren tied his career-high in threes as his impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign continues amid the Thunder's perfect 3-0 start.

Holmgren is averaging 24.7 points on 56.1% shooting, including 42.1% from deep, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals through three games.

Chet Holmgren ties career-high amid Thunder's 3-0 start

Article Continues Below

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren tied his career-high with six threes in a 17-point victory against the Hawks on Saturday, as the defending champions remain undefeated to start the regular season. After Saturday's win, Holmgren addressed his impressive shooting display, which got him off to a quick start, finding his offensive rhythm early en route to a 31-point performance.

After the win, Holmgren explained what led to his efficient shooting from behind the arc.

“When you see the ball go in a couple of times, you definitely play a lot more loose, and you’re definitely looking for the next opportunity to shoot,” Holmgren said. “But I’m not a big believer in heat checks in terms of taking a bad shot because you hit a couple. I’m still seeking out the right play, looking for good shots, and throughout the game, I felt like I did a good job of trusting that, and after the first couple went in, I was able to find some more.”

Three games into the regular season, Holmgren is 8-for-19 (42.1%) from deep, while averaging a double-double for the shorthanded Thunder, starting the regular season without All-Star Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, and others.