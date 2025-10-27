After Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren tied a career-high six threes in a 117-100 win against the Atlanta Hawks, he revealed he dislocated his thumb. When Holmgren went up to contest Mouhamed Gueye's dunk in the second quarter, he hurt his hand on the play, and headed toward the locker room before returning in the second half.

After the win, Holmgren revealed he suffered a dislocated thumb during his postgame media availability.

“We all know what happened — I got dunked on, dislocated my thumb at the same time,” Holmgren revealed. “It didn't look too bad. Obviously, my thumb wasn't where it was supposed to be. I see my thumb every day. It didn't look like it normally does. But, it also didn't look completely done for. So, I tried to tell them to just pop it back into place during the timeout because I was scared. I didn't know what to do. But they said I had to go get X-rays — that's why I went to the back.”

Holmgren finished with 31 points on 8-of-12 attempts, including 6-for-8 from deep, 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, and three steals against the Hawks. Chet is listed as questionable for the Thunder's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Chet Holmgren ties career-high six threes vs. Hawks

Thunder's Chet Holmgren is off to an impressive start to the season, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor, which led to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins calling Holmgren elite among NBA bigs. Holmgren continues to grow as a dynamic center who can score in the paint and from the perimeter, as his six threes against the Hawks helped the Thunder to a 3-0 start as defending champions.

“When you see the ball go in a couple of times, you definitely play a lot more loose, and you’re definitely looking for the next opportunity to shoot,” Holmgren said. “But I’m not a big believer in heat checks in terms of taking a bad shot because you hit a couple. I’m still seeking out the right play, looking for good shots, and throughout the game, I felt like I did a good job of trusting that, and after the first couple went in, I was able to find some more.”

Holmgren is averaging 24.7 points on 56.1% shooting, including 42.1% from deep, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals through three games.