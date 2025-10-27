Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 30+ points for the third consecutive game of the young 2025-26 NBA season, while Chet Holmgren tied his career high in threes in a 117-100 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder improved to 3-0.

Holmgren finished with 31 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including six threes, which ties his career-high for most threes in a game. He also went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds, three steals, and one block. Holmgren addressed his impressive shooting display against the Hawks in his postgame media availability.

“When you see the ball go in a couple of times, you definitely play a lot more loose, and you’re definitely looking for the next opportunity to shoot,” Holmgren said. “But I’m not a big believer in heat checks in terms of taking a bad shot because you hit a couple. I’m still seeking out the right play, looking for good shots, and throughout the game, I felt like I did a good job of trusting that, and after the first couple went in, I was able to find some more.”

Chet Holmgren is off to an impressive start to the season, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor, including his six threes against the Hawks amid the Thunder’s perfect 3-0 start as defending champions. Holmgren is averaging 24.7 points on 56.1% shooting, including 42.1% from deep, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals through three games.

This is the kind of production many anticipated from Holmgren heading into the regular season, leading some to predict that the 2022 second overall pick is on pace to earn his first All-Star selection after playing in only 32 regular-season games in 2024-25.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins on Thunder’s Chet Holmgren start

Article Continues Below

The performance in Thunder’s home opener from Chet Holmgren impressed ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins a lot. So much so that the 2008 NBA champion says Holmgren belongs in the same tier as Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, and Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun, Perkins said, per ESPN’s NBA Today.

“Sengun, Giannis, Jokic, and rightfully so, but then all of a sudden, Chet Holmgren is the forgotten. And then, he reminded us last night in that first half how he went to work,” Perkins said. “He was deep in his bag like he had waffle fries at the bottom. Inside/out. And when you talk about how unique he is as far as his skillset, that’s why they’re able to mix it up.”

Holmgren and the Thunder will conclude their three-game road trip against the Mavericks on Monday.