The Oklahoma City Thunder are rolling in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-71 after three quarters of play. Chet Holmgren has been a big part of the Thunder's lead, including a monster play late in the third quarter over Donte DiVincenzo.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren taunts Donte DiVincenzo, hit with technical foul

Late in the third quarter of Game 2, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren cut down the lane and threw down a monster dunk over Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo. The play put Oklahoma City up 88-69 with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter.

After the finish through contact, which some thought may have been a foul, Holmgren looked back at DiVincenzo and stared him down while screaming in celebration.

Scott Foster, the official on the baseline, spotted the taunt and immediately stopped play to whistle Holmgren for a technical foul while the Thunder crowd erupted.

Chet Holmgren DROPS THE HAMMER 🔨 He also picked up a technical foul for taunting Donte DiVincenzo 👀pic.twitter.com/XIvzLnvJ2f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

It also wasn't the only time that Holmgren dunked over DiVincenzo, with another poster coming a few minutes earlier in the game.

CARSON WALLACE ▶️ CHET HOLMGREN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yBBQNBaVjx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through three quarters of play, Holmgren has 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led all scorers with 30 points, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals through three quarters of play on 10-of-15 shooting and 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Anthony Edwards recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, and four assists through three quarters of play on 9-of-20 shooting. His running mate Julius Randle, who has had a strong postseason, struggled with just six points, five rebounds, and five assists on just 2-of-11 shooting.

The Thunder have led by as many as 22 points in Game 2 thus far.