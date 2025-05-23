NBA official Scott Foster had a strange moment occur to him during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

The incident took place less than two minutes into the first quarter, as Foster took an elbow from Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during a jump ball situation. This resulted in him suffering a nose injury as he was visibly bleeding from that area.

Doctors from both teams assisted him for treatment, cleaning up the blood. They later gave him a nose plug to prevent the bleeding from continuing.

It was a unique event to happen to Foster. Luckily for him, it wasn't the worst-case scenario as he continues to officiate Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder.

How Timberwolves-Thunder ended 1st half after Scott Foster

Following Scott Foster's mishap, Game 2 proceeded as normal for the Timberwolves and Thunder.

When the first half ended, the Thunder led 58-50. Both teams exchanged blows throughout the first 24 minutes of action, but Oklahoma City showcased better overall efficiency to possess the lead at the break.

The Timberwolves were active with their perimeter shooting, knocking down nine 3-pointers in contrast to the Thunder's four triples. However, Minnesota only shot 41.7% from the field while Oklahoma City made 50% of their total attempts.

Three players scored in double-digits in the first half on Oklahoma City's behalf. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 19 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He is shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Chet Holmgren came next with 11 points and three rebounds, while Jalen Williams had 10 points and five rebounds.

On the other side, Minnesota two players in double-figures. Anthony Edwards leads the unit with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He went 7-of-18 overall, including 1-of-7 from downtown. Jaden McDaniels follows suit with 11 points and two blocks.

Following Game 2, both teams will be traveling as the Timberwolves take over as hosts against the Thunder for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET.