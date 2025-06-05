The stage is set for this year's edition of the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be hosting the Indiana Pacers in Games 1 and 2, and the expectation is that Paycom Center will be rocking — with thousands of fans wearing the white shirt to up the intimidating aura in their home turf. The game will be tipping off shortly after 8:30 PM E.T.

To hype up the upcoming NBA Finals even further, the official Thunder account on X posted a picture of how the court looks from the nosebleeds. This post elicited a plethora of reactions from fans, with the majority of them expressing just how excited they are to see two small-market franchises come ever so close to achieving the NBA championship dream.

The stage is set for the NBA Finals in @PaycomCenter 🏟️

“Stage is set. Wildest fanbase itl, we’ll tune in,” OKC fan @saer_th wrote.

“That place is going to cause an earthquake. It will be ROCKIN. Pacers are about to find out what home field advantage looks like,” @woerzyfbaby added.

“Pacers in 6,” @TeddyBPerkins defiantly claimed.

However, many fans also decried the fact that the NBA no longer changes the appearance of the court especially for the NBA Finals. Back in the 2000s, a huge Larry O'Brien trophy logo was placed at center court, and the NBA Finals logos were also present near the halfcourt line.

“doesnt look like a finals court TBH. bring back the big ahhh trophy and drop the youtube branding,” @rnzgarcia suggested.

“No trophy logo in the middle, no script Finals logo on the court. Too many ads,” @lostloser1055 furthered.

“It’s a shame they don’t do anything with the Court anymore..” @thedustinscales expressed.

“No big a** Larry O’Brien trophy at center court is one of the worst aesthetic decisions the nba has made in recent years. Bring it back,” @joeyanalytics wrote.

“We do all this fancy things on the court for the NBA cup, but for the finals just a basic court. Fix it,” @AntonioJaggers demanded.

Thunder look to start off strong in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Pacers have won all Game 1s of the previous three rounds; the Thunder will look to stop that streak on Thursday night when the 2025 NBA Finals begins.

Indiana does quite a marvelous job of setting the tone in the series, as they upset both the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on their home floors. The Thunder will have to lock in and not take anything for granted, which they won't considering how fixed their eyes are on the prize.