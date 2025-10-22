OKLAHOMA CITY — After receiving his Oklahoma City Thunder championship ring and watching the commemorative 2024-2025 Thunder NBA champions banner rise into the rafters at the Paycom Center, Chet Holmgren was eager to start the regular season. He started 7-for-7 from the floor, scoring 18 of his 28 points in the first half of Oklahoma City's 125-124 double-overtime win against the Houston Rockets.

Holmgren hit the ground running. Kicking the 2025-26 campaign off with a strong performance, Holmgren also finished with seven rebounds, and two assist, while helping the Thunder counter Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun, who led Houston with 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block.

“We all kind of discussed it. You have to be present and enjoy the ceremony, but as soon as that's over, we gotta get ready to play a game,” Holmgren said. “It wasn't perfect early. It wasn't perfect the whole game — credit to our team. Credit to the guys out there — that's what they do, just find a way to come away with a win.”

After scoring five points in the first half, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found his stride with a 12-point fourth quarter, including a three to send the game into overtime. Tari Eason deflected Gilgeous-Alexander's potential game-winning shot to force a second overtime, where SGA baited Kevin Durant into a shooting foul off a pump fake before sealing the win at the free-throw line with only 2.3 seconds left.

Chet Holmgren on Thunder's championship ceremony

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren flexed his championship ring during postgame media availability. After beating the Rockets to open the season, Holmgren took a moment to reflect on the emotional pregame ceremony, which put a bow on a special chapter of the franchise's history.

“I'm so happy to see the success and happiness of everyone else out there. I'm happy to share that with them — share that moment with them,” Holmgren said. “The rings, the banner, the fact that we won — that's forever. Nobody can take that away. That banner is gonna hang for a long time in Oklahoma City. I'm happy we're able to share that with the city. But we also understand our organization as well. They put 0-0 inside our rings.

“Everybody knows we have to turn the page and continue to try to improve and get better. Last year was last year, and we'll have that forever, but it doesn't continue on forever. So, we have to turn the page.”

The Thunder will face the Pacers in a 2025 Finals rematch on Thursday.