Oklahoma City Thunder's Ajay Mitchell recorded his fourth 20+ point performance in Sunday's 114-100 comeback win against the Memphis Grizzlies, and as the second-year guard's stellar 2025-26 campaign continues, he discussed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's influence. Starting in place of Lu Dort, Mitchell finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 attempts, including a pair of threes, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals against the Grizzlies.

Mitchell's impact on both ends of the floor helped erase a 19-point deficit. The Thunder cruised to a 14-point victory, ending its four-game road trip — 3-1 — in Memphis. After the game, a reporter asked the 2024 second-round pick how much Gilgeous-Alexander has helped Mitchell this season by setting the example as a leader.

“A lot,” Mitchell replied. “The first thing is just seeing his work ethic. Every day he's the first guy in the gym/last one to leave. He's a good leader. So, it's been awesome to see him work, and, obviously, seeing the results on the court.”

Gilgeous-Alexander leads a diverse group of talented guards, including the team's elderly statesman, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, who's been starting in place of All-Star Jalen Williams — as he continues to recover from his right wrist injury — and Dort. Mitchell believes it's a testament to SGA's approach rubbing off on his teammates.

“Very contagious. Obviously, when your main guy is the first one in the gym/last one to leave, and he's playing like he wants to be on the team, it really helps all of us,” Mitchell added. “When we see that from him, everyone wants to do the same thing. So, it's really contagious.”

Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points on 46.2% shooting, including 35% from deep, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. His versatility on both ends of the floor and playmaking abilities have opened up opportunities for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault to tinker with various lineups, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell together, as the second-year guard has ascended into a go-to option.

Ajay Mitchell's breakout season marches on for Thunder

When Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix called Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell a shoo-in for Most Improved Player during the opening week of the 2025-26 regular season, most fans considered it the first week's fool's gold. Now? It's barely a hot take.

Two weeks removed from the defending champion Thunder raising its first championship banner on Opening Night and Mitchell has scored 20+ points in four of the Thunder's first 11 games, while averaging nearly two steals per game for a team with the best defensive efficiency (105.8) in the NBA.