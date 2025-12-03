Freddie Freeman is a three-time World Series champion, and it's not like he was simply a passenger on those title-winning squads. Freeman was a prominent member of those championship-winning teams, and he's established himself as one of the biggest postseason heroes in recent memory. Freeman was the one who hit the walk-off home run in the 18th inning in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, helping lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a second-consecutive title.

The 36-year-old first baseman is aging like fine wine, and although it's clear that he's slowing down with age, he remains a very productive player who steps up in the biggest moments. And it seems like the Dodgers first baseman's secret to remaining productive deep into his career is his lack of satisfaction, as per Max Muncy.

“Freddie always thinks his swing sucks, and then he's hitting .300 at the end of the year. That's how Freddie operates. That's what makes him one of the best first basemen ever. That's just how his mind operates. He always thinks he needs to fix something in his swing,” Muncy said in an appearance on Foul Territory TV.

"Freddie always thinks his swing sucks, and then he's hitting .300 at the end of the year." 😂 Max Muncy details how Freddie Freeman's never-satisfied attitude makes him so great. pic.twitter.com/pQxexEi6Nf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025

All the greats in the game always seem to find a way to improve, and it all boils down to never being complacent. It is inevitable for everyone to slow down physically as they age, but that just means they have to work doubly as hard to stay at the top of their game.

And for Freeman, who always wants to win every kind of silverware with the Dodgers, this is just the way he conducts his business.

Article Continues Below

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman looks to stave off further decline

It's evident that Freeman is no longer his peak self. He's declined from a bat speed perspective, and it's led to a decline in batting average. But in 2025, he put up an OPS of .869 in the regular season, and he tallied 3.9 fWAR, making him worth every penny he's making from the Dodgers.

At 36, it's not quite clear just how much longer Freeman can keep up this level of play. But it looks like he's the kind of guy who'll remain productive until his very last at-bat in the big leagues considering the way he carries himself.