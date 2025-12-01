Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the second-longest streak of scoring 20+ points in NBA history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's 92-game streak, which got a strong reaction from All-Star Jalen Williams. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting in Sunday's 123-115 win against the Portland Blazers. The victory extends the Thunder's winning streak to 12. Oklahoma City is 20-1.

After the win, Williams found out about Gilgeous-Alexander's streak of scoring 20+ points in 93 consecutive games, topped by an eight-point win against the Blazers on the road.

“Pretty impressive streak. Of 20 [points] you say? Dang, bro,” Williams said. “That's pretty insane. I think seeing him workout in the summer, seeing him work tireless on his body, and his craft, it's not so much of a shock to me to hear that stat. He works hard enough, and he outworks a lot of the competition to where it's like almost a little bit expected.”

Having a front-row seat to watching the league's reigning scoring champion, you can almost forget how elite of a scorer SGA is compared to the rest of the league, as Jalen admits.

“We probably take that for granted,” Williams added. “Then, when you see a stat like that, it kind of puts it back into perspective. Just how hard he works and trying to perfect his craft, it also, doesn't shock me.”

"Dang bro… He works hard enough, and he outworks a lot of the competition." Jalen Williams on SGA extending his streak of scoring 20+ to 93 games, 2nd only to Wilt Chamberlain 🤯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/IiaIr5js9t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2025

In only his second game of the regular season, Jalen Williams finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the Thunder's win against the Trail Blazers. Chet Holmgren added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Ajay Mitchell's 17 points and five assists led the bench.

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes Wilt Chamberlain in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's second-longest streak of scoring 20+ points with his 93rd consecutive 20+ point performance in a win against the Trail Blazers. While Chamberlain's long streak of scoring 20 or more points still stands at a whopping 126 consecutive games, his second-longest streak was 92. This comes after Gilgeous-Alexander joined Michael Jordan amid his impressive start to the regular season.

In a tightly contested game, the Blazers nearly snapped Gilgeous-Alexander's streak altogether, on Sunday, as he had managed just 16 points with four minutes remaining. Then, the reigning MVP exploded down the stretch, scoring 10 points to secure the win. His fadeaway with 4:18 left stretched the Thunder's lead to 107-100, a crucial basket in a game with 28 lead changes.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will face the Warriors on the road on Tuesday.