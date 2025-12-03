Tyrese Maxey is still on a heater after leading the Philadelphia 76ers over the Washington Wizards, 121-102, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Maxey dropped a game-high 35 points on 13-of-26 shooting. He added four rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block in yet another laudable performance.

The talented guard has been one of the few bright spots in what has been another up-and-down campaign for the 76ers. They improved to 11-9 with the win over the Wizards.

Maxey recorded his 20th consecutive game with at least 20 points, underscoring the heavy load he has carried for Philadelphia this season.

Tyrese Maxey records his 20th consecutive game scoring 20+ points ♨️ 35 points

44 points

22 points

20 points

27 points

54 points

24 points

39 points

31 points

21 points

33 points

31 points

27 points

39 points

26 points

26 points

39 points

43 points

28 points

40 points pic.twitter.com/DovZDlfzUs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2025

Entering the game against Washington, the 25-year-old playmaker was third in the league in scoring with 32.3 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, unlike the Lakers and the Thunder, the Sixers are struggling to pile up the Ws. Joel Embiid has been in and out of the roster, Paul George is still finding his rhythm, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is sidelined with a knee injury.

While Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have been a thrill to watch and Andre Drummond has been silently putting up solid numbers, they obviously need more help.

Maxey, who is primed to get his second nod to the All-Star Game, is coming off a 44-point explosion in a losing effort to the Toronto Raptors in overtime.

He was limited to 52 games last season due to a finger injury. In his return to full health, Maxey is showing that he's not here to mess around.