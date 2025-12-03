Tyrese Maxey is still on a heater after leading the Philadelphia 76ers over the Washington Wizards, 121-102, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Maxey dropped a game-high 35 points on 13-of-26 shooting. He added four rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block in yet another laudable performance.
The talented guard has been one of the few bright spots in what has been another up-and-down campaign for the 76ers. They improved to 11-9 with the win over the Wizards.
Maxey recorded his 20th consecutive game with at least 20 points, underscoring the heavy load he has carried for Philadelphia this season.
Tyrese Maxey records his 20th consecutive game scoring 20+ points ♨️
35 points
44 points
22 points
20 points
27 points
54 points
24 points
39 points
31 points
21 points
33 points
31 points
27 points
39 points
26 points
26 points
39 points
43 points
28 points
40 points pic.twitter.com/DovZDlfzUs
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2025
Entering the game against Washington, the 25-year-old playmaker was third in the league in scoring with 32.3 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, unlike the Lakers and the Thunder, the Sixers are struggling to pile up the Ws. Joel Embiid has been in and out of the roster, Paul George is still finding his rhythm, and Kelly Oubre Jr. is sidelined with a knee injury.
While Maxey and VJ Edgecombe have been a thrill to watch and Andre Drummond has been silently putting up solid numbers, they obviously need more help.
Maxey, who is primed to get his second nod to the All-Star Game, is coming off a 44-point explosion in a losing effort to the Toronto Raptors in overtime.
He was limited to 52 games last season due to a finger injury. In his return to full health, Maxey is showing that he's not here to mess around.