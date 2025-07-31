After Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt honored Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder with commemorative days throughout July, he revealed how one of his biggest wishes came true. Holt stated he once told his kids of his hopes to see the Thunder win its first title in franchise history. Before 2024-25, the Oklahoma City Mayor was uncertain whether it would occur during his lifetime.

Holt revealed how his hope came true on his X, formerly Twitter.

“I once said to my kids that ‘I just hope that the Thunder win a title before I die.' And so they have,” Holt said. “Now, I have every intention of enjoying that title the rest of my life. Before there is a time when the confetti gets cleaned up, and we are perhaps to that point. Having said that, I'll still proudly and regularly wear my champagne gear for many months (years?) to come, and we are working on some more permanent remembrances for our city. More on that later.

“And in the NBA tradition, there is still one more special day ahead — and that is our season opener at home in October, when the championship banner will be unveiled at the arena,” Holt concluded.

Our revels now are ended. In the next post, some final thoughts (for now) about our NBA Champion Thunder and a case for why they are the most resilient champions in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/l4uCJVZpc3 — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 31, 2025

Why OKC Mayor considers 2025 Thunder most resilient champions

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt highlighted the champion Thunder's resiliency in his post on social media. Holt addressed the adversity the Thunder faced, including Jalen Williams' torn ligament in his right hand.

“One thing I hope that this team is remembered for in NBA's history is its remarkable resilience during its championship run,” Holt said. “And I'm not sure the full nature of that resilience has ever been properly explained. Certainly, we know about some major injuries throughout the course of the season, especially the hidden injury to Jalen Williams.

“But I also mean the way the team responded to adversity within their playoff series, something that also reflects the city they represent.”

For Holt, watching the Thunder beat the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals was a faith-rewarding moment.

“The Thunder championship run was gut-wrenching. It was exhausting for fans,” Holt added. “After staring at the game results for a month, I think I can explain more clearly why you felt that way, and why this title run was, in fact, unique in NBA history. Our Thunder faced deficits in series to a degree that I believe may be unprecedented for an eventual champion.”

The Thunder will unveil its championship banner on Opening Night at the Paycom Center.