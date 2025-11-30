Entering the game at 1-10, Southern University pulled off a resounding 28-27 victory over the heavily favored Grambling State University in the Bayou Classic. The dramatic win delivered an unexpected end to a tumultuous season for the Jaguars and extended their dominance in the rivalry.

The back-and-forth contest was decided in the fourth quarter when Southern pulled ahead. Quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy connected with Khalil Harris for a 34-yard touchdown pass, putting the Jaguars up 28-27 after the successful PAT.

Grambling had an immediate opportunity to reclaim the lead, driving down the field and setting up a potential go-ahead field goal. However, Josh McCormick missed the 43-yard field goal attempt, keeping Southern in the lead and giving them a chance to run out the clock.

Southern’s drive was stalled, and they were forced to punt, putting the ball back in Grambling’s hands for a potential game-winning drive. However, the game ultimately came down to a decisive defensive play: Southern defender Demetrius Walker II forced a fumble by Grambling State running back Andre Crews. Star Southern defender Kardell Givens recovered the fumble, icing the game for the Jaguars.

Southern has now won their fourth consecutive Bayou Classic over a Grambling team that was presumed to be the winner after entering the game with a 7-4 record. The dramatic victory injects a significant dose of hope and promise into the program's offseason, especially amid reports that former NFL legend Marshall Faulk is the program's next head coach. Faulk will now have a winning foundation to build upon as he molds the team in his image and bids to restore Southern University to its traditional prominence.