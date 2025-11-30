Mark Cuban might not be anywhere near the free-throw line, but he is living rent-free in Anthony Edwards’ routine right now. Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards admitted this week that he changed his form at the stripe after Mark Cuban called him out for repeatedly stepping over the line on his free throws.

Cuban went on the “Road Trippin’” podcast in September and said Edwards “steps over the line every single time,” even claiming he talked to the league about it.

That critique went viral, and Anthony Edwards felt it. In an interview shared by Andrew Dukowitz, he said, “Some famous guy went on Instagram or went on a podcast and was talking about my free throws, and he brought it to the attention of everybody, so I had to change it.”

Anthony Edwards on eliminating the step on his free throw (spoiler it’s Mark Cuban’s fault) “Some famous guy went on Instagram or went on a podcast and was talking about my free throws and he brought it to the attention of everybody so I had to change it” On changing a free… pic.twitter.com/tJzRlKzI17 — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) November 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

He called changing his mechanics midcareer “hard,” but added that with how often he lives in the gym, he does not think it should be an excuse. Now he says he tries to shoot around 200 free throws a day.

Anthony Edwards has eliminated the little step that used to carry him over the line as the ball was in the air, a movement Cuban argued should be whistled as a lane violation. Now Edwards is more upright and still at the stripe, focusing on rhythm instead of drifting forward.

So far, the numbers say the adjustment is doing just fine. In Saturday’s 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics, Anthony Edwards went 10-for-11 at the line while dropping 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range via the ESPN Box Score. The Minnesota Timberwolves finished 16-for-20 as a team, an 80% night in a game decided in the final minute.