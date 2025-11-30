In the final regular-season game, the Clemson Tigers beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 28-14 in Columbia, extending their winning streak to six games at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson (7-5) and South Carolina (4-8) traded early blows, but turnovers ultimately determined the outcome in favor of the Tigers.

Emotions boiled over after the final whistle. During postgame handshakes at midfield, a brief scuffle erupted between players from both teams. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney intervened to calm the situation, notably speaking with the Gamecocks' edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu (#9) to de-escalate the situation.

Moments after Clemson's 28-14 win over South Carolina things get a little heated between the two rivals with a lot of pushing and shoving and words exchanged.

The Tigers showcased a balanced offensive attack, gaining 415 total yards, including 268 passing yards and 147 rushing yards. Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 24-of-39 passes for 268 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Senior running back Adam Randall carried the ball 24 times for 102 yards, scoring once, while T.J. Moore contributed 101 receiving yards on six catches.

Clemson forced four turnovers, disrupting South Carolina’s offensive flow. Ricardo Jones recorded two interceptions, the second of which he returned 12 yards for a touchdown with 3:20 remaining, putting the game out of reach. Sammy Brown led the team with nine tackles and recovered a fumble forced by Ronan Hanafin. T.J. Parker added 3.0 sacks and a fumble recovery, while Will Heldt achieved 4 tackles (2.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks. Overall, the Tigers broke up 11 passes and recorded six tackles for loss, including five sacks.

The scoring was back-and-forth early. The Tigers drove 78 yards over seven plays, with Randall punching it in from 10 yards out to put Clemson up 7-0. The Gamecocks responded immediately with a 53-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Nyck Harbor. The Tigers regained the lead with a Klubnik three-yard rushing touchdown, only for South Carolina to answer with a 74-yard strike to Vandrevius Jacobs. A 32-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser gave Clemson a 17-14 halftime advantage. In the second half, Hauser added a 42-yard field goal, and late turnovers, including Jones’ interception return, brought the final score to 28-14.

The Tigers will now await their bowl destination, which will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 7.